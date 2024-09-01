Fishing lodges could be built in the grounds of a country home, if plans are approved.

Simon Smith, of Kilthorpe Grange in Ketton, has submitted plans to Rutland County Council for seven lodges around the lakes within the grounds of the property, which was formerly a hotel.

The lodges would be one-bedroom and open plan, and sit in isolation with each other to ensure visitors have solitude.

The proposed fishing lodges. Photo: RTK

They would be targeted specifically at leisure fishing, to enable anglers to use the lake which sits next to it although they would be open for booking by anyone.

The design and access statement, submitted with the planning application, said: “Albeit in a small way, the provision of these lodges will provide a niche and specialist form of tourism through permitting the fishing fraternity to enjoy their sport on the adjacent lake.

A satellite view of Kilthorpe Grange. Photo: Google

“Due to the proximity of Rutland Water, fishing is an established sport and leisure activity within the area and this would appear to be a natural bolt on to that genre.”

Plans for fishing lodges in Ketton. Photo: RTK

The design of the lodges is based loosely upon those at Rutland Hall Hotel, which were constructed 35 years ago.

