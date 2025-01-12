Owners of a countryside estate have submitted plans for dog walking paddocks.

Proposals to create two dog walking paddocks on land east of Wittering Ford Road, Barnack have been submitted by Walcot Estate to Peterborough City Council.

The paddocks, which are surrounded by agricultural land, would be open seven days a week during daylight hours.

Wittering Ford Road. Photo: Google Maps

Booking slots would be available by the half hour or hour and the maximum number of dogs permitted per booking is 10.

If approved, a gravel car parking area would also be created.

According to the applicant, the dog walking proposal is ‘of a modest scale and wholly in keeping with the overall rural character of the area’ and ‘could not be reasonably accommodated elsewhere in a more urban setting’.

Wittering Ford Road aerial view. Photo: Google Maps

Walcot Estate extends about 554 hectares and includes the Grade I listed Walcot Hall in Southorpe.



