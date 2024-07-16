An application by the agent John Dickie Associates has been lodged with South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) to convert an agricultural building into six homes.

The building is part of Mill House Farm, on the A15 between Baston and Langtoft.

In the submitted plans, drawings show an access road leading from the A15 around the farm, toward the proposed properties.

The ground floor layout. Image: Cabe

A nearby agricultural building could be demolished if the plans are approved.

The farm is also the location of Mumby Machinery, which designs, sells and repairs different agricultural machinery such as rakes and seeders.

The first floor layout. Image: Cabe

The planned construction has passed an environmental protection assessment, which was carried out because the land was previously used for agricultural activities.

The SKDC planning number is S24/1091

By Max Carson