A town railway station could be made more accessible through Government funding which was previously allocated to the HS2 project.

Stamford Railway Station is being considered for the Access for All programme, which aims to address issues faced by disabled passengers.

It was among the 50 stations chosen from the 310 nominated to Network Rail to undergo initial feasibility work.

The footbridge at Stamford Railway Station

A £350 million fund for station projects was confirmed when HS2 funding was reallocated.

A lack of disabled access at Stamford Railway Station was previously branded ‘unacceptable’ by residents.

People who cannot use the footbridge currently have to call an operator to open a gate, giving them access to a sloped path, over a barrow crossing, and back up a ramp. Alternatively, they do a ‘U-turn’ at Peterborough Railway Station where there is a lift, and travel back to Stamford.

According to one resident, disabled access has been raised as an issue for almost 40 years.

Sleaford Railway Station is also being considered for the Access for All programme.



