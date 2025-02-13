A farm shop could open within a stone’s throw of an existing village store.

Vikram Keshwala hopes to convert the former butcher’s shop in Ryhall into a farm shop.

He has applied for planning permission to extend the building but dozens of people have already contacted Rutland County Council calling for the plan to be rejected.

The proposed shop is just a short distance from the existing village store. Photo: Google Maps

They claim the shop isn’t needed when The Village Stores is so well-supported.

One resident said: “We already have a fabulous village shop and post office that serves the community brilliantly. The current owners are a true part of the village and add so much value.

“Ryhall does not need nor have the footfall to support two village shops. Anything that negatively impacts the current village shop would be hugely detrimental.”

Plans have been drawn up for the former butcher's shop. Photo: Google Maps

Others have raised concerns about an increase in traffic around Bridge Street and The Square.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

Rutland County Council’s planning committee will decide whether to approve the idea (application number 2024/1402/FUL).