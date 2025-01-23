A shopping area could be brightened up with new planters and floral-covered trellising.

The improvements have been proposed as part of the ongoing refurbishment of the former Black Bull pub in Stamford Walk.

Developer Alex Duce is seeking planning permission for the embellishments around the building, which is being converted into four homes.

The former Black Bull, Stamford

The intention is to provide privacy for residents and a better view for shoppers and traders.

The planning application says: “The creation of semi-private spaces will greatly improve the quality of life to occupants while the new paving, planters and screens will give the area a fresh look.”

Metal railings could also be installed along the western edge of the building to provide a gap between the property’s windows and people walking past between High Street and St Mary’s Street.

Vehicle access to the area behind New Look will not be affected.