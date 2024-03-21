A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a well-known poet.

The Crown in Great Casterton hosted poet John Clare and his new bride Martha Turner on March 16, 1820 for their wedding breakfast following a ceremony in St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church.

John Clare is widely regarded as one of the greatest of the English poets and spent the first 40 years of his life living in Helpston.

David Dykes unveiling the plaque. Photo: John Clare

Steve Barker, who has been landlord at The Crown for seven years, said: “It is a nice bit of history for the pub to have.”

A plaque has been put up outside the pub in Main Street marking his visit.

The unveiling on Saturday (March 16) was led by David Dykes, who gave a brief talk, and drew in crowds of about 20 people.

The plaque for John Clare

