Upgrades to a playground are taking longer than expected due to bad weather.

The Spinney at Little Bytham closed in October for major refurbishment following a £160,000 investment.

It was expected to reopen with new and revamped equipment for children to use before the end of last year.

But on social media The Bythams Woodland Trust Committee said work was progressing well but taking longer than expected because of the weather making site conditions difficult.

The committee believes The Spinney will be back in action at the end of February.

Work includes the installation of a zip-wire, swings, a look-out tower, a climbing stack and a space net.

The project is being jointly funded by a £99,988 grant from FCC Communities Foundation and £60,000 from South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.