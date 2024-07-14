A thriving playgroup could be forced to close unless a new volunteer comes forward to take the lead.

Ryhall Playgroup offers fun weekly activities for preschoolers and a chance for their parents and carers to meet other families.

The group regularly attracts up to 35 children but next week will be their last session unless someone steps up to coordinate the team of volunteers in the autumn term.

Volunteers Annette Griggs, Charlotte Davis, Sammie Reilly and (front) Ruth Pryke with three-year-old Atlas Humphrys.

Charlotte Davis has been running the group since 2019 when its former leaders stepped down. Her son was five months old at the time but he is now at school and Charlotte is returning to full-time work, so it’s time to pass on the baton once again.

She said: “It’s such a friendly group and it has been heartwarming to see the children grow up and go to school. We now have some of their siblings coming along to the group which is lovely.”

The playgroup runs on Mondays during term-term from 9am until 10.30am at Ryhall Village Hall. Sessions include crafts, sensory activities, toys, singing and refreshments with a different theme each week.

Three-year-old Edward Beardsley with the dolls house.

The coordinator would be responsible for collecting the keys, setting up and paying the rent each week. They would be supported by other volunteers during the sessions who are happy to continue organising activities and providing refreshments.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Charlotte Davis by email at ryhallplaygroup@gmail.com