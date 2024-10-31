Love, loss and our connection with the natural world are explored in the debut book of verse by a town’s poet laureate.

Poet laureate of Stamford, Caroline Avnit, launched her first collection of verse, All the Birds, on Wednesday at the monthly Pint of Poetry night at Stamford Arts Centre.

The 70 poems included in the collection are inspired by the natural environment and aim to encourage the reader to pay attention to the small, but significant details of everyday life such as the way the light falls or how a flower moves in the wind.

Caroline launched her first collection at the Pint of Poetry evening in Stamford

The poems reflect the whole spectrum of human emotion - experiences of love, loss, joy and connection to each other, as well as the search for deeper spiritual connection and meaning in life.

Caroline is originally from South Africa and now lives in Stamford with her husband and two daughters.

She has written poetry and fiction since childhood and has a background in psychology and comparative religious studies.

Caroline grew up in South Africa and now lives with her family in Stamford

Her work is inspired by relationships, nature and the beauty found in the simplest moments of human connection and our relationship to the world around us.

The book is available in paperback at £10, and as a Kindle edition for £4.99 from Amazon.