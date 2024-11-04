Two poets are coming together to unveil their new collections at an open mic night.

Emmy Jenkins and Kia Went are promising an evening of emotive storytelling at their Rhymes on the Rocks event.

The open mic night has been running in Stamford for eight months but its next meeting will be an opportunity for its founders to share their new material.

Kia Went and Emmy Jenkins.

Both collections look at the intricacies of relationships. Kia’s is called Connection and it looks at the challenges and triumphs of human connection as a neurodivergent person. She explores the themes of self-discovery, rejection sensitivity and the quest for meaningful relationships.

Emmy’s collection is called Gunpowder and it focuses on the issue of misinterpreting signals in casual relationships. Through the themes of obsession, desire, empowerment and delusion Emmy explores the fine line between fantasy and reality.

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 13 at Spirits of Stamford in St Paul’s Street. Doors open at 7pm with the poetry starting at 8pm.

Rhymes of the Rocks was set up as an inclusive, welcoming space for self-expression. It is dedicated to supporting neurodivergent people and women in the poetry community. Meetings take place on the second Wednesday of each month.