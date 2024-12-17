A man was punched, kicked and wound up in hospital after an argument broke out in a bar.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw or heard the altercation and resulting assault, which happened in North Street Stamford.

It took place at about 11pm on Saturday (December 14).

One of possibly three attackers wore a blue Nike top.

DC David Asher said: “The victim was subject to a combination of punches and kicks resulting in their hospitalisation.

“We want to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or any incidents before or after it.”

Anyone who saw the incident, who knows who committed the assault, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage should get in touch with DC285 Asher on 101 extension 3295027.

Alternatively, email david.asher@lincs.police.uk quoting the number 343 of December 16, or the reference 24*746809.