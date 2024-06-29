Police have issued a CCTV image as part of an investigation into a sexual assault.

The appeal comes after a report was made to Lincolnshire Police of a sexual assault, which happened between 12am and 12.30am on Wednesday (June 26) in Water Street, Stamford.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to speak to the man in the image as we believe he may have information that can assist with our inquiries.”

Police want to identify this person

Anyone with information should contact DS Philippa Allum by emailing philippa.allum@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 32 of June 26.





