Police are appealing for witnesses after two drivers died following a crash.

A silver Skoda Roomster car and a blue Mazda CX5 car collided on the A43 near Bulwick at about 11.45am yesterday (Thursday).

Both the driver of the Skoda – a woman in her 60s – and the driver of the Mazda, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

The A43 was busier at the time after an earlier fatal incident on the A1

A woman in her 40s travelling in the Skoda was airlifted to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries, along with two children.

Three passengers in the Mazda – a woman in her 60s and two teenage women – were taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the A43 would have been busy at the time and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage which captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000471503.