From the best sausage catcher to the waggiest tail, talents of all types will be rewarded at an annual event.

Stamford Dog Show will return for its 19th year on Sunday, September 15 at Stamford Meadows.

The show, organised by the Stamford Methodist Church, attracts hundreds of entries each year.

Dogs line up to impress the judges. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The day starts at 10.30am with an open air church service, followed by games for dogs and owners, such as musical mats.

Registration for classes begins at 11am, with the judging starting at 1pm and running through to about 4pm.

One ring will host pedigree classes, led by a professional judge who will offer

tips and advice, while a second area is dedicated to the novelty classes.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke will be judging his favourite too.

There will also be a range of food stalls and fair rides.

For more information visit Stamford Dog Show 2024 on Facebook.



