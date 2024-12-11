Home   Stamford   News   Article

Oundle pop-up shopping event planned after Christmas market was cancelled

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 11:00, 11 December 2024

Traders will take part in a pop-up shopping event next week after a Christmas market was cancelled.

Oakham Town Council had to pull the plug on its Christmas market plans on Saturday (December 7) because of the wet and windy conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

To support some of the sellers who missed out, the council is hosting a smaller event next week.

Oundle Town Council is hosting the event after its market was cancelled.
A council spokesperson said: “We reached out to the traders from the cancelled Christmas market to see if they’d like to sell their goods at a pop-up shop event and some of them said yes.

“Please come along and support these fantastic traders—they’ll have amazing goods on offer.”

The pop-up event will take place at The Hub at Fletton House in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, on Friday, December 20 from 10am until 4pm.

Stamford Town Council is hosting a virtual market for some of the traders who missed out in its Christmas market. The event was planned for the end of November but was cancelled because of Storm Bert.

