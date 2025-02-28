A brewery which turns 10 this year is hosting several ‘pop up tap room’ weekends.

Baker’s Dozen Brewing Co in Pit Lane, Ketton, is owned and run by former landlords of the Jolly Brewer pub in Foundry Road, Stamford, Jill and Dean Baker.

They will open up their brewery to visitors over the third weekends of March, April, May, July and August, with a special event being planned for the 10th anniversary in June.

Jill and Dean Baker with their national award for Electric Landlady

Tables will be available outside from midday until 6pm, with some available indoors during cooler weather, and people can buy measures of beer on tap, or in cans. Soft drinks, alcohol-free beer and Prosecco will also be available.

Baker’s Dozen brews a number of award-winning beers, including its popular Electric Landlady pale ale, which is a Camra Champion Beer of Britain winner, and its hazy IPA called Undertow.

Bitters, porters, fruit beers and more will be available too, as well as crisps and nuts. Over the weekend of March 15 and 16, Bourne-based El Ajolote Mexican Food will visit, with more street food vendors planned for later pop ups.

'Electric Landlady', brewed in Ketton, has been named a top beer in the country

Jill said the brewery can be found “Up Pit Lane, over the roundabout and take a left past Ketton Stone”.

She added: “We’re there, hiding behind the fleet of Call Connect buses if they are not on shift, and opposite the beautiful stone carvings of our neighbours.

“We are also next to Ketton’s nature reserve, so you can bring your dog for a walk and stop off after for a beer. Or just stop off for a beer!” Parking is available.

Pop up tap room dates so far are March 15 and 16, April 19 and 20, May 17 and 18, July 19 and 20, and August 16 and 17.

The Hazy IPA 'Undertow' is also an award-winner

On June 14, Jill and Dean will be at the Lazy Crow music festival at Borderville Sports Centre, Ryhall Road, Stamford. Tickets for the festival go on sale on Saturday from lazycrow.co.uk