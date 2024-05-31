A three-year-old successfully scaled Britain’s three tallest mountains in less than 30 days.

Darlia Oliver finished her challenge at Ben Nevis on Sunday having already climbed Snowdon on April 27 and Scafell Pike on May 11.

The total walking distance of the Three Peaks Challenge is 23 miles with an ascent of 10,052ft.

Darlia, who lives in Peakirk, has raised £1,5000 for The Outward Bound Trust to help young people learn through adventures in the outdoors.

Her dad James said: “I am so proud of her. As parents we believe children should be getting outdoors as much as possible as it is great for physical and mental health.

“We chose to support Outward Bound as it truly inspires young people to get outdoors and helps them achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

The conditions on Ben Nevis for Darlia’s final climb were particularly challenging with snow, hail and strong winds.

Donations can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/page/darlia-3-peaks

