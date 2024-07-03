A man is going to prison after attempting to steal gamekeepers’ clothing from a garden centre.

Police were called to Stamford Garden Centre in Casterton Road just after 1pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 2) and arrested Derek Lundgren, 59, from Fengate, Peterborough.

He was charged for the theft of specialist gamekeeper clothing worth more than £2,700, and possessing cannabis, a class B drug.

A man was arrested after an attempted theft at Stamford Garden Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Today (Wednesday) at Leicester Magistrates’ Court, Lundgren was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

PC Jake Spruce, the dedicated neighbourhood officer for Rutland North, said: “Thanks to the good work by staff at the garden centre, Lundgren was apprehended immediately.

“We fully understand the impact that shoplifting can have on our local businesses and we take such reports extremely seriously.

“I hope today’s outcome will provide some positive reassurance to our local community.”