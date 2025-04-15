Walk of witness events will take place on Good Friday in towns across the area.

Stamford's Walk of Witness is from midday beginning at the bottom of Ironmonger Street.

The Easter event will start with prayers and hymns and includes a procession around town following a person carrying a large wooden cross.

The procession led by Bob Black walks up Stamford High Street

Oakham’s event begins from the Chapel of St John and St Anne in St Anne’s Close at 10.30am.

The procession will walk through the town to the Buttercross in Market Place where a short service of worship will be held at about 11am.

Hot cross buns will also be distributed.

In Bourne people will gather at 10am for a short service at St Gilbert’s Church.

The walk will take the path via Bourne Methodist Church and the Abbey Church finishing at Bourne Baptist Church in West Street for a final service.

Walk of Witness events take place across the country on Good Friday and involve Christians of different denominations imitating the journey that Jesus Christ took carrying his cross through the streets of Jerusalem.





