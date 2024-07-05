A cadet squadron has been presented with its ‘MBE’ from the King.

2071 (Stamford) Squadron received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service at a ceremony in the town hall.

Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis made the presentation on behalf of King Charles III, the award having been announced in the King’s Birthday Honours in November.

The 2071 Stamford Air Cadets who last night were presented with the highest award for volunteers - The Kings Award For Voluntary Service at a special reception at Stamford Town Hall

Alongside the cadets, who meet twice a week at their headquarters in Sandringham Close, were their volunteer leaders, as well as Group Captain Andy Pass, senior volunteer adviser of the air cadets.

Gp Cpt Pass highlighted the integral part the squadron has played in the community over the years, as well as today, and said the award recognised the efforts of the cadets and their volunteers both past and present.

Flying Officer Danielle Tetherton, Officer in Charge of 2071 Flying Squadron said watching the cadets grow and achieve their dreams was ‘what they were there for’, adding: “We see them grow from young people who come in, nervous and not knowing how to talk to a room, into young people like our current older ones, some of whom are going on to join the Royal Marines, have Army interviews and carry out their basic training at RAF Cranwell.

2071 (Stamford) Squadron receiving their award at the town hall

“They achieve. They put so much in, and what they put in they get out.”

In the town, 2071 (Stamford) Squadron is perhaps best known for helping out at community events.

In the coming days they will be at Rock on the Rec, and the Battle Proms concert taking place at Burghley Park, near Stamford.

The cadets have raised up to £12,000 in a single day at events they have attended, and in 2022 alone the squadron raised £160,000.

The 2071 Stamford Air Cadets who last night were presented with the highest award for volunteers - The Kings Award For Voluntary Service at a special reception at Stamford Town Hall

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest royal honour for a community group and only a handful of other cadet squadrons have received the award.

Three volunteer instructors have helped to build the reputation of the squadron in recent years – Flight Lieutenant Richard Gatward-Clarke, Flying Officer Tetherton, and civilian instructor Zaskia Seaton.

The King’s Award nomination was started by former mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson, who also introduced the presentation ceremony at the town hall and spoke of how proud she was of the squadron.

The 2071 Stamford Air Cadets who last night were presented with the highest award for volunteers - The Kings Award For Voluntary Service at a special reception at Stamford Town Hall

The lord lieutenant then presented a glass crystal to the squadron and a certificate signed by the king.

Cadets can join from the age of 12 when they are in Year 8 at school, and 2071 (Stamford) Squadron meets from 7pm to 9pm on Mondays and Wednesdays at the ATC Hut, Sandringham Close.

They are also involved in events most weekends from March through to August, as well as helping out at Stamford Christmas Market and the lights switch on in the town centre, and looking after car parking at the Santa Fun Run in Burghley Park.

The 2071 Stamford Air Cadets were presented with the highest award for volunteers - The Kings Award For Voluntary Service at a special reception at Stamford Town Hall

The cadets take part in a wide variety of activities, including opportunities to go flying at RAF Cranwell near Sleaford, and gliding at RAF Syerston near Newark.

Cadets completing their GCSEs can take further GCSE qualification in aviation.

2071 (Stamford) Squadron receiving their award at the town hall

Anyone wishing to find out more about becoming a cadet or a volunteer leader can email Danielle at oc.2071@rafac.mod.gov.uk