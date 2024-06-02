We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

Newspaper is inspiration for new pub

The Mercury's 300-year history is represented in style in the decoration of the new JD Wetherspoon pub in Stamford.

Stamford Mayor Clem Walden with Manager Ross Cronin and wife Zoe 10 years agol.

The Stamford Post opened in the former Mercury office in Sheep Market on Tuesday.

Mayor and mayoress of Stamford, Clem and Pamela Walden, cut the ribbon and welcomed customers for the first time.

The building has undergone a £1.57m transformation since Mercury staff moved to Cherryholt Road in November last year.

And although the former office is virtually unrecognisable, the paper's history is reflected throughout.

Stamford Post manager Ross Cronin said: "The designers have done a fantastic job. Their main philosophy was old versus new, but matching the newspaper history of the building."

Among the features of the new pub are the Mercury's old sign, which is mounted high on a wall.

Old photos of Stamford and Mercury front pages from years ago decorate the walls and a typewriter hangs above the bar.

Even the toilets are decorated with newsprint tiles. There also is plenty for those more interested in the food and drink to get excited about.

Care trust needs you

It’s a charity that provides a lifeline for hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people across the Mercury area.

Volunteer Jan Marshall 10 years ago.

Enjoying an Evergreen meal at the Hilary Close complex are Margaret Adams, Joyce Beal, Dorothy Wisdon and Josephine Hayre 10 years ago.

And this week the Evergreen Care Trust is launching a volunteer drive and a campaign to recruit 2,000 "friends" who give regular donations and support the charity's good work.

Evergreen, which was founded nine years ago by Louise Marsh, offers meals, support and friendship to residents of Stamford, Bourne and the surrounding villages.

Clients can enjoy hot soup delivered to their home, social meals cooked with fresh ingredients, befriending, cleaning and a range of others, but in order to continue with its valued work the charity itself needs help, both in terms of manpower and funding.

Mrs Marsh said: "We currently have about 230 active volunteers but the demand for our services is such that the work is growing. And some people have been volunteering for us for a long time.”

The charity, based on the Stamford Hospital site in Rhall Road, hopes to recruit volunteers across all positions, but Mrs Marsh is looking in particular for three kinds of people.

She needs service review officers, who can independently assess the work the charity does. She needs ambassadors, who can promote the charity's work across the region.

And she needs people who can help raise funds for the charity. "Most people who come to us have a healthy regard for senior citizens and want to get involved with activities that support them," said Mrs Marsh.

"They also want to engage with older people, because they are fun to be around.

"The job is always very rewarding. People give an hour a month up to almost full time. It's really to suit you.”

Twins to cycle for charity

Six-year-old twins are using pedal power to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts. Ben Stevenson, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of two, and sister Gracie, have signed up to take part in the Diabetes UK Big Bike Ride at Rutland Water, which takes place on Sunday, June 29.

Twins Ben and Gracie Stevenson 10 years ago.

The twins, who live in Castle Bytham, will be cycling the six-mile route with their mum Julia Miner.

Julia said: "Luckily Ben's symptoms of extreme tiredness, being very thirsty and going to the toilet a lot were picked up and he was diagnosed quickly, before he could have become very ill.

“He is a normal and active six year old who, with his sister Gracie, enjoys riding his bike.

“I thought it would be a great way to combine a family day out and raise money for Diabetes UK by taking part in the Big Bike Ride.”

Diabetes UK East Midlands fundraiser Clair Coles said: “A big thank you to Ben and Gracie for taking part in the ride.

“Their fundraising helps us to campaign so that children in the future do not face discrimination and avoidable ill health at school.”

Pub is among best in county

Proud staff at a pub in Rutland are celebrating after the venue was named among the best in the country for tourists. The Horse and Jockey in Manton has won a bronze award in the Tourism Pub of the Year category at Visit England Awards for Excellence 2014 ceremony.

Proud staff from the Horse and Jockey in Manton 10 years ago.

Staff were presented with the award at a ceremony at The Jockey Club at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Pub proprietor Jason Allen expressed his delight at the news. Speaking after the awards, he said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as the third best tourism pub in England, where credit goes to the whole team and reinforces how important tourism is to the local economy and the success of the business.”

25 years ago

Spirited game of mallets, hoops and balls

The usual tranquility of the George Hotel garden was shattered when two croquet teams met for a spirited game with the mallets, hoops and balls.

Croquet players from the George and the Stamford and District Round Table 25 years ago.

Chris Pitman and Pierre Marechal were part of the George Hotel team which took on a group of experienced players from the Stamford and District Round Table.

The crunch match is set to become an annual event. A shield was presented to the champions, the Round Table team.

Mr Pitman said: "We all learned some new things about the rules and strategy. It's seen as a genteel game but it’s actually quite tactical and cruel.

“You can employ dirty tactics of knocking opponents balls away to deny them points. It's really good fun to play.

"The match went really well. Hopefully we can find more teams to play during the year.”

Hopes for new parking scheme

Hopes are high among disabled drivers in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings that a new poster campaign will cut the number of motorists abusing the orange badge parking scheme.

Poster prize winner Neha Patel on her new bike, with Gemma Sargeant, Mick Moorcroft, Debbie Moorcroft, Jayne Burrows and Thelma Smith 25 years ago.

Debbie Moorcroft, of Main Street, Baston, secretary of the orange badge committee for the region, said: "We've had some terrible problems of able bodied drivers parking in disabled only parking areas. It's been happening in Stamford and other towns.

“As a disabled driver this makes me very angry. Disabled people rely on their parking spaces. Able bodied people shouldn't take them."

To tackle the problem, orange badge committee members arranged a poster competition. Pupils throughout Lincolnshire were invited to design posters to discourage motorists from fraudulently displaying orange badges or parking in disabled spaces.

The competition was split into age group categories and attracted a range of entries from several schools.

Neha Patel, 13, of Stamford School High School impressed judges with her design and won a bike into the bargain.

A spokesman from Stamford School High School said: "We are all delighted with Neha's achieve-ment.

“She designed a really eye-catching and effective poster. She was really pleased to have won."

The poster will be displayed around Lincolnshire in the coming months and hopefully nationwide in the near future.

Debbie said: "We will be asking supermarkets and shops to display the poster so that the orange badge parking message gets sent out loud and clear.”

Next generation of reporters

Children at a Wittering playgroup got into news and reporting mode by making their very own newspaper called the 'Green Room Newspaper'.

Alison Parkinson, Jan Dummigan and Jayne Riley with the Wittering playgroup youngsters 25 years ago.

Pre-school children aged between three and four years old took on the project as part of their ongoing playgroup studies.

Jan Dummigan, who is one of the playgroup staff, said: "The children have been working on letters of the alphabet.

"When we got to the letter 'N' they agreed to have a go at making a newspaper. The kids brought in pictures and ideas for the write ups. They were delighted with the result and all of them got a copy.

Coffee morning raises over £200

A coffee morning at Tixover House Nursing Home raised £260 for the home and for Duddington Village Hall.

Jill Ward, proprietor of Tixover House, and Audrey Kilsby enjoy a refreshing brew with guests 25 years ago.

The event, which took place on May 26, saw local people enjoy coffee while stalls sold cakes and biscuits.

There was also a tombola and raffle which helped swell funds.

Half the proceeds of the morning went to a fund for the residents to go on an outing and the rest of the village hall management fund.

Audrey Kilsby, Duddington village hall committee member, was one of the event organisers.

She said: “The residents loved it. They were still talking about it in the afternoon.

“It really was something out of the ordinary for them to enjoy.

“The staff at the home made wonderful biscuits. A lot of people donated goodies such as preserves.

“It was a very successful event.”

50 years ago

A preservation trust has paid out more than £400 towards the upkeep of churches in Rutland during the year just ended.

Grants of £50 to Pilton, £125 to Little Casterton and £100 to Wardley churches were made and help was promised for Ayston.

Another £125 loan was made to Little Casterton church by the Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust.

They also donated £25 towards the cleaning of the west front of Peterborough Cathedral.

100 years ago

To give Guides a glimpse at Wembley - A fête promoted by the local Girl Guides' organisation was opened in the grounds of Lady Anne's House, on divisional afternoon, Dho explained that the object was to help to take the Guides to Wembley.

150 years ago

The statistics of pauperism continue very low. There were in the Union House at the end of last week only 107 inmates, being 21 less than in the corresponding week of 1,873.

The recipients of outrelief are also fewer, being 820, at a cost of 901. 7s. 8d.

There is no diminution in the number of tramps: as many as 47 were relieved in the house during last week.

The Board was occupied at Wednesday's meeting in a long investigation relative to a disagreement between certain officers of the house, the result of which was an application to the Local Government Board for instructions.

200 years ago

Yesterday, at two o'clock, the Mayor, Aldermen, Town-clerk, and Capital Burgesses of the Corporation of Stamford, in full costume, and attended by their officers bearing the maces, went from the town hall in carriages to Burghley House, to congratulate the noble Lord Recorder of this Borough and the Marchioness of Exeter on their marriage.

They were received by the Marquis in the magnificent ballroom at Burghley, and afterwards entertained with a dejeuné a la four-chette in the most splendid style.