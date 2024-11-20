A village pub serves the best Sunday roasts in the area, according to The Good Food Guide.

The Olive Branch in Clipsham has been named in a list by the food guide of the top 50 best Sunday roasts.

The menu boasts a number of Sunday lunch offerings from traditional roast beef and pork to duck breast, pan-seared seabass and fish and chips.

The Olive Branch has been named UK Pub of the Year for the second time

The Rutland pub has won multiple awards over the years from guides such as Michelin and the AA.

Ben Jones, director and one of the original founders, said: "Being named one of Britain's top 50 Sunday roasts by The Good Food Guide is an incredible honour, particularly during our 25th anniversary year. The Sunday roast is at the heart of British culture and what we do here at The Olive Branch. It's about bringing people together to enjoy great food, lovingly prepared. This recognition reflects the dedication of our talented team, and we couldn't be prouder."

The White Horse in Lincoln was also listed as one of the spots for the best Sunday roasts.

The Good Food Guide quizzed its readers about their Sunday roast habits, giving an insight into the traditional British meal.

Head chef Ben Fisher

Half of readers eat a roast on another day of the week than Sunday with 79% eating a Sunday roast all year round.

The most popular roast meat was beef followed by lamb and roast potatoes are the nation’s favourite side dish with cauliflower cheese coming in second - both beating the Yorkshire pudding.

Gravy is the favourite condiment, although 50% of those surveyed don’t think their roast is served with enough gravy.

Hambleton Hall has also won an award in the Good Hotel Guide 2025 César Award for the best hotel in the Midlands and editor's choice for Country House Hotels.

Judges described it as ‘the epitome of country-house luxury with gourmet dining’.



