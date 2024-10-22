New landlords have reopened a pub - and are keen to serve up good food, drinks and entertainment for the community.

Richard and Alyson Hills are at the helm of The Millstone in Ryhall, which for a time was called The Wicked Witch.

Familiar faces locally, they ran Lakeside Bar and Restaurant at Tallington Lakes for four years up until September, as well as other pubs in the past.

Richard Hills, ready to serve behind the bar of The Millstone, Ryhall

“We had come here as customers a few times and liked it,” said Richard.

“It’s a great little pub, and having made a few changes, we love it.”

The couple have reorganised and reupholstered, creating cosy seating areas as well as a selection of tables for dining.

The games area

They reopened the pub on Friday evening (October 18) for drinks, and will introduce food in the coming days, once they have ensured all the necessary safety and hygiene checks to the kitchens have been carried out.

“Our aim is for The Millstone to be a welcoming, country-style pub with home-cooked food and different activities for people to enjoy,” said Alyson, who said meals will include ‘pub classics’, rustic pizzas and a Sunday carvery.

A new website will soon be up and running, allowing people to book tables for meals.

And working around lunch and dinner times, activities at the pub will include table and board games with coffee and cake on Wednesday afternoons, bingo and a quiz on alternate Thursdays, as well as ‘play your cards right’ and a meat raffle after the Sunday carvery.

The Millstone pub in Ryhall

There is also a games area with a pool table and darts board, and a beer garden.

While Alyson is looking forward to serving people homemade mains and desserts, she and Richard have also spent time choosing the right wines, and local beers from Oakham Ales, Nene Valley Brewery and The Grainstore Brewery, as well as Camden Hells, Staropramen and Madri.

One of the cosy seating areas

Richard and Alyson have chosen a selection of wines and beers to serve

The beer garden will come into its own in summer

The Millstone is open Wednesdays to Sundays from 12pm, and closes at 9pm on Sunday evenings.