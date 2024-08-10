A pub has donated a slice of its profits to a food waste charity.

Chefs at The White Hart in Ufford have sold 1,362 pies of the day since January - making it the most popular dish on the menu.

For each pie tucked into, owners of the countryside pub agreed to donate £1 to Stamford-based George’s Food Hub, which saves food from landfill and helps people living in poverty.

Jasmine McRury-James, George Hetherington, Phil Matthews of George's Food Hub with Dan Wade, general manager of The White Hart in Ufford

Dan Wade, general manager at The White Hart, said: “1,300 pies is quite a staggering figure.



“For us when the opportunity came up to help a local charity, it was a no brainer, particularly as it fights against food waste.”

According to Dan, no matter the day or the weather someone will always order a pie.

The pies, which cost £17, regularly change and fillings have included peppered steak, pork and cider, chicken, mushroom and leek, chicken chasseur and beef bourguignon.

A cheque totalling £1,362 was handed over to food hub founder George Hetherington on Thursday last week (August 1), who also enjoyed a meal at the pub where he could try the pie himself.

Dan said: “The fact food hubs have to exist is quite telling and sad, but hopefully change is around the corner.

George Hetherington with his pie

“We are a successful pub which offers really nice food but not everyone is lucky enough to have the opportunity to go out for dinner.

“It is George and the volunteers who are doing the hard work but if we can be part of that and give back to the community, it is something we want to do.”

George set up his food hub almost two years ago, and now operates out of four Stamford primary schools and a church.

Food nearing the end of its shelf life is collected from shops and producers and distributed on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis.

There are eight regular volunteers who run the hubs and organise collections.

George said: “We want to work with the community to help the community.”

The White Hart in Ufford will also be putting on a Christmas meal for dozens of people and families in the Stamford area who otherwise would not be able to afford a festive treat.



