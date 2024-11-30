A landlady hopes to create a pub with a loud and friendly atmosphere as she steps back into a career she never thought she’d miss.

The Queen’s Head in Bulwick will reopen today (Saturday, November 30) under the leadership of Danielle Haynes.

The 36-year-old first moved into a pub at the age of nine when her parents, Sue and Garry, started their career as landlords.

Danielle Haynes has taken over The Queen's Head in Bulwick

Since Danielle and her siblings were old enough to work it was always a family affair running the pubs, including their most recent establishment The Sondes Arms in Rockingham.

She said: “We love it. Even on our days off we spend it together.

“My family are my best friends.”

Last year, after more than half a century as landlords, Sue and Garry felt the time was right to retire and Danielle, who was keen to find a job with more sociable hours, retrained as a dog groomer.

Quickly though, Danielle became bored and missed the buzz of pub life.

“I didn’t think I would miss it,” she said.

“I wanted to go and do normal 9am to 5pm hours.”

A friend told her about The Queen’s Head, which had been empty for a couple of years but wasn’t on the market, and she was able to secure the lease.

Danielle, who has moved into the pub with daughter Bobbi and son George, has recruited siblings Sammy, Lee and Gemma and their partners to join her team.

Despite their retirement, Sue and Garry will also be helping out.

Danielle said: “I’m scared because it’s all down to me.

“My parents’ business meant I was given a great life and I want to pay them back and prove it to them.”

She added: “I want to give my children what my parents gave me.”

The Queen’s Head will offer traditional pub grub as well as a carvery.

For Danielle it is important to keep the costs reasonable as being in a village means many people will have to pay extra in fuel or in taxi fares to get there.

She said: “I want the pub to have a loud and friendly atmosphere.

“If you go into a pub and it’s quiet you won’t want to go back.

“I have heard the locals are going to make that atmosphere.

“They can’t wait for it to open after it’s been closed for so long.

“I’m hoping the opening will be booming.”

The Queen’s Head will welcome customers back from 5pm.

There will be a free buffet from 7pm and live music from 8pm.

