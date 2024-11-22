Teachers are conducting lessons online after their school building suffered heating and lighting issues.

St Augustine’s Primary School in Kesteven Road, Stamford, blew a fuse on Monday.

Generators were installed the following day (Tuesday) but the school building has remained closed to pupils and online learning is taking place. The school will continue this on Monday (December 2).

Headteacher at St Augustine's, Tina Cox

Cabling work had been carried out in Kesteven Road at the end of last month, which is understood to have been an upgrade to the electricity supply.