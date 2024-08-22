Pupils have achieved better results in their GCSEs than children did last year at a town school.

Overall, 179 Year 11s took GCSEs at Stamford School, with most studying nine subjects and gaining an average points score of 6.1.

This year at the school:

Pupils at Stamford School came to collect their results

- 10% of grades are a 9 (compared with 7% in 2023).

- 25% of grades are either an 8 or a 9 (compared with 18% in 2023).

- 45% of grades are 7 or above (compared with 36% in 2023).

- 65% of grades are 6 or above (compared with 56% in 2023).

- 82% of grades are 5 or above (compared with 74% in 2023).

Some of the Stamford School pupils who achieved excellent results, from left, Ted, Ella, Tobias, Isabel, Orla, Prathika, Anna, Saskia, and Matteo

Deputy headteacher Chris Smith said: “We are delighted for this year’s GCSE pupils, who have achieved some great results.

“The 2024 results are up markedly on last year, which is testament to the hard work and effort of pupils, excellent input and advice from our teaching colleagues, along with a huge amount of support from parents.”

Mark Steed, who has taken over from Will Phelan as the interim principal of Stamford School, said he was also delighted to seen an upward trend in GCSEs, and in the school’s A-level results that were announced last week.

He added: “Our ambition as a school is to ensure academic excellence with pastoral support and ample opportunity for young people. Pupil, parents, and teaching colleagues should be encouraged by the direction of travel that these results represent.

“Well done to pupils and staff for all their hard work.”