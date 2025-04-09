Children set fire to their schoolwork as part of an immersive learning experience.

Pupils from The Bluecoat School in Stanford created models of the houses in Pudding Lane which were destroyed during the Great Fire of London.

They set light to the houses to help them understand why the fire spread so quickly.

Model houses were set alight.

Luckily Stamford’s firefighters were on hand to control the blaze and share their knowledge about fire safety.

The children also learnt how to make bread using a 17th century recipe and rounded off the day by toasting marshmallows and tucking into popcorn.

Teacher Antonia De Pinto said: “The children really enjoyed the day. It brought their learning about the Great Fire of London to life.”

Firefighters were on hand to control the blaze.

Making bread.

