Sirens sounded, rockets were launched and bricks were laid as part of a school aspirations day.

St George’s School in Stamford invited industry professionals into its field off Kesteven Road on Thursday (July 18) to inspire pupils.

Headteacher Rachel Fleming said: “What we are wanting to achieve at this annual event is for our primary school pupils of all ages to have the opportunity to be introduced to a wide range of job roles and experience the advanced technologies and equipment being used in today’s industries.

An Alfa-Romeo 6C 1500

“By allowing our pupils to explore and use these technologies they will be able to see what career opportunities there are for them and prepare them for job roles they may get in the future.”

The event was off the back of a project to create an outdoor space in memory of nine-year-old Milan Radocz, who died in a car accident alongside his mum Vivien in September 2022.

Stamford College played a big part in bringing the project to life thanks to lecturer Tom Deignan, whose team of bricklaying and construction students helped with the labour.

Frankie, officer Jon Milne and Yevginy by the police car

Tom, who helped organise the day, attended with his bricklaying team as well as others Stamford College departments including animal care and carpentry.

Jon Milne, a police officer in Stamford, allowed pupils to sound the siren in his car as well as get dressed up in uniform.

“It is great to get the positive side of the police across,” he said.

“Having people here from different careers and occupations is invaluable.”

Reception pupil Danny enjoys the JCB digger

A team from the RAF educational Stem division taught children how to make air-powered rockets and launched them from the playground.

There were two high-end cars by Revolution Race Cars, which children were able to sit in, and a Travis Perkins JCB digger.

Smith Electrical Contractors showed the benefits of solar panels while Air Data Systems spoke about the power of drones.

Year 4 pupil Micki sits in a £110,000 car

Jayne Stuart and Steve Taylor of C S Ellis welcomed children into a lorry cab and spoke about working in the distribution industry.

Jayne said: “C S Ellis is a fourth generation business.

“For us the community and where we live is key.”

Steve Poulton hands over a medal to organiser Tom Deignan

Smith Electrical Contractors taught pupils about their work with solar panels

People from a range of industries came together for aspirations day at St George's School in Stamford

Pupils were taught how to lay bricks by teachers from Stamford College

Isla with a tooth

Pupils were taught how to make bird boxes by lecturers at Stamford College

There were reptiles at the aspirations day

Steve Taylor shows Holly the inside of the cab on a C S Ellis lorry

Any employers who want to attend next year should email enquiriesstg@aspire.school.



