10 years

Thousands line street for festival

Thousands of people lined the streets of Uppingham at the weekend for the return of a popular summer event.

Chris Newal with his Gry Falcon and Harris Hawk with Nicola, Andy and Cora Flinn 10 years ago.

At the high street stalls, from left, Lilly, Connie, Alfie, Shannon and Lexi with Hayley and Leanne 10 years ago.

Uppingham Feast Day was held on Sunday and visitors from across the region enjoyed a host of fun including live music, family games and arts and crafts in High Street and the town hall.

Committee member and Uppingham deputy mayor Dave Casewell said the feast was "the best in living memory".

X Factor contestant Joe Whelan, who reached the Judges' Houses stage of last year's show, performed to audiences in the evening, while a section of Boney M headlined the afternoon spot.

There was also a falconry display, a Viking re-enactment and circus skills workshop among others.

Children were entertained by Peppa Pig who visited the town, as well as games and activities in the church.

Other highlights included a Punch and Judy show, and a lively performance from Irish band McGoo.

Dave said: "We were absolutely amazed at the sheer number of people there. I cannot remember Uppingham being so full. It was all thanks to the generous sponsorship from businesses in the town that we could be ambitious in our planning.

“The weather helped too and the volunteers all pulled together to make it a great event. It was the best feast we've had in living memory."

Colourful floats mark town festival

Stamford ground to a halt on Saturday as colourful floats paraded through the town to mark the start of Stamford Festival.

Queen Eleanor School's Charlie and Chocolate Factory float 10 years ago.

More than 20 groups including schools, sports clubs and charities dressed up to the theme of books and films.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dr Seuss and Pirates of the Caribbean were among the famous tales told during the parade.

Spectators lined the streets to watch the floats pass along North Street, Broad Street and High Street before they wound their way back to the Recreation Ground.

There was plenty to do on the Rec as well, with entertainment in the arena and a range of stalls and games for youngsters to enjoy.

This year's displays included the ever-graceful Welland School of Dancing, polished performance from Wildcats Theatre School, the controlled power and aggression of Stamford and Oakham TaekwonDo, and a finale extravaganza from Jem's Hip Hop.

Utah ready for puppy college

An adorable puppy has grown up and is set for college to complete his training and help transform the life of a person with physical disabilities.

Utah as a puppy 10 years ago.

From left - Denise Taylor, Kathleen Hodkinson, Utah's puppy parent, Utah as an adult dog and John Taylor 10 years ago.

Utah, the chocolate labrador, being supported through his training by the Rutland Support Group of the charity Canine Partners, has passed his final assessment and has now gone off to complete his next stage of training at the charity’s new training establishment in Leicestershire.

Back in September last year, the Mercury ran a story to help the group raise £5,000 needed for his first stage of training. After appearances at Rutland Day and Rultand County Show, and thanks to the generosity of Rutland residents, the charity has raised £7,500 which will help pay for his next stage.

If Utah passes this, he will become a Canine Partner assistance dogg, which will enable him to help someone with physical disabilities with everyday jobs.

Jobs can include helping them getting dressed, loading and unloading washing machines, and opening and closing doors.

Canine Partner’s fundraiser Denise Taylor has thanked Utah’s puppy parents Kathleen Hodkinson, and everyone else who has helped him in his first steps.

She said: “I am just so full of admiration for people like Kathleen, who has been Utah’s puppy parent through the first stage of his training.”

25 years ago

Rain didn’t shop school fete

The staff, kids and helpers at Peakirk cum Glinton School fete last Saturday bravely battled the elements to put on a barbecue and outdoor football!

Clowning about: Olivia Edens, Katie Ringham and Amy McLeash with Peter Skinner the clown 25 years ago.

The rain didn't stop play but simply relocated it, with children's games and the white elephant stall, as well as the refreshments and the raffle, moving indoors.

The day was planned by the school association as the main fundraising event of the summer term, so it was a relief that the bad weather still saw them taking more than £1,000 for the school.

The money will be put towards the refurbishment of the library areas in the infant classes, to coincide with the national Year of Literacy.

Parent Liz Faux, who was involved on the day, thought the fete had gone well. "It was wet! But despite having to move inside, people still seemed to really enjoy themselves. "The money will mean that the children have a special quiet area, specially for reading."

Flashback to 1940s

Staff at Age Concern, Stamford took a trip back to the '40s last Friday for a special day of old fashioned prices and fun. They dressed up in wartime styles and welcomed customers in with music from the era. Alison Wardle, manager, said that it had been a very enjoyable day.

Putting on the blitz - Lesley Lattimore (voluntary helper), Janice Legrain (assitant manager), Alison Wardle (manager) and Gary Green (voluntary helper) 25 years ago.

“The shop was full all day, and everyone was really happy. The atmosphere was lovely."

Care home celebrates royal wedding

Patriotic residents of the Priory Court residential home in Stamford held an "indoor street party" this week to celebrate the wedding of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys Jones.

British flag wavers Bert Charity, Karen Shelbourn and Lottie Bryan get into royal wedding mode 25 years ago.

Union flags were out in force and cups of tea were served by staff to recreate the atmosphere of a traditional royal wedding street party.

Karen Shelbourn, home manager of Priory Court, said: "It went really well. We all enjoyed it and had several cups of tea and other light refreshments.

“It set the residents up nicely to watch the royal wedding on television the next day."

Karen said the residents enjoyed the wedding coverage on television and many of them remarked on the bride's dress.

Dancers help school

Miniature Morris dancers were just one of the many attractions at the Malcolm Sargent school fete last week.

Dancers from Malcolm Sargent School 25 years ago.

The school had added £1,800 to its kitty thanks to the fundraising fete, which featured the school morris dancing club.

Staff hope the figure will be even bigger in the final counting session, and the money will all be spent on the school.

There were a variety of stalls, teachers in the stocks, tombolas, face painting, and a range of refreshments.

Malcolm Sargent Year Six pupils were praised for raising £100 for their nine stalls on the day.

Chris Rigby, head of the PTA, said that the day had been thoroughly successful.

“We had beautiful and superb weather. We had a fair organ which created a tremendous atmosphere.”

Raft race raises over £5,000

A raft race at Deepings showed it was a force to be reckoned with when it raised £5,670 for charity.

The rafters the Red Cross with the new equipment 25 years ago.

The Red Cross received a cut of the cash from last year’s race and were able to buy a new stretcher and blood pressure monitor. The rest went to the British Heart Foundation.

The sponsored rafting event has been going for many years in Deepings, but was in danger of being cancelled after a poor turnout.

However, new organisers have more than quadrupled the number taking part and proved that the tide has turned for the race.

50 years ago

A petition of complaint by 33 residents of Stanley Street, Bourne, sent to Bourne Town Council, will be referred to the County Council.

The complaint emphasised the poor return in facilities they were getting for the massive increases they were to pay.

100 years ago

Sunday Music - Under the conductorship of Mr G. H. Steele, the Stamford Town Prize Silver Band gave concerts in the Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon and evening, when, favoured with fine weather, good audiences listened to pleasing programmes.

150 years ago

Two stone coffins without lids, disposed in the manner of Christian burial and containing human bones, have been found about 18 inches from the surface in St. Leonard's Street, not far from the pavement in front of the premises occupied by Mr. Paradise.

The church of St. Michael Cornstal occupied the adjoining ground on the north side of the street, which generations ago was known as Cornstal Street.

200 years ago

From a correspondent - On Friday last the Gonerby Band had their first anniversary meeting, at the Rutland Arms in Great Gonerby.

At two o'clock, a large number of gentlemen sat down to an excellent dinner, Sylvester Rogers, Esq., the Alderman of Granthan, in the chair.

After the cloth had been removed, a number of appropriate toasts were given, and some Bland, excellent songs and glees sung: the band played some Middle martial pieces.