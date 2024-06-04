Hospital staff hope to raise the profile of a men’s health condition by hosting a charity cake sale.

Colleagues from Stamford Hospital will donate the proceeds to Prostate Cancer UK to support those who have the condition.

Deputy sister Nichola Wells is leading the campaign after her father Nick was treated for prostate cancer last year.

Staff nurse Jo McAvoy, healthcare assistant Sharon Howsam and deputy sister Sarah Moss.

She said: “This is a cause very close to my heart and we have decided to hold the cake sale on a Thursday – the same day as our fast-track prostate clinic.

“At Stamford Outpatients we are working alongside a fabulous team providing this service, giving the men in our lives the opportunity to be seen and have appropriate tests if required in a one-stop appointment.”

The clinic is led by consultant urological surgeon Jyoti Shah who can arrange MRI scans and biopsies on the same day if required.

The cake sale will take place on Thursday, July 4 from 8.30am at the outpatients department of Stamford Hospital in Ryhall Road. People can donate money online at tinyurl.com/StamfordHospitalcakes or provide a cake for the sale.