Photos from an Easter event at Burghley House, near Stamford
Alice in Wonderland provided the theme for a children’s treasure hunt on Easter Sunday.
The Sculpture Garden at Burghley House, near Stamford, was peppered with clues to help solve a seasonal puzzle and claim a chocolate egg.
With one trail for children and a trickier one for grown ups, it was a family day that helped to keep all ages entertained. Plus, one lucky entrant won afternoon tea in the Orangery for taking part in a prize draw.
