Photos from an Easter event at Burghley House, near Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:30, 01 April 2024

Alice in Wonderland provided the theme for a children’s treasure hunt on Easter Sunday.

The Sculpture Garden at Burghley House, near Stamford, was peppered with clues to help solve a seasonal puzzle and claim a chocolate egg.

With one trail for children and a trickier one for grown ups, it was a family day that helped to keep all ages entertained. Plus, one lucky entrant won afternoon tea in the Orangery for taking part in a prize draw.

Six-year-old Zayaan Hammad looks for clues behind the spring daffs. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Peter Kay with three-year-old Louie. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Four-year-old Harry Putman reaches up to high-five some rather tall characters. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Five-year-old Sienna Kubicka-Mahmood. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Alice and The White Rabbit. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Mia McCrystal and Willow Humphries with The White Rabbit. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Ruby Nickson, 5, with sisters Amber, 9, and Pearl, 7. Photo: Chris Lowndes
