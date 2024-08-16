A half-demolished factory has been eyesore for residents for nearly two years.

And in just a couple of weeks’ time about 170,000 people are expected to visit the Burghley Horse Trials, which has a road entrance a stone’s throw from the former Cummins building in Barnack Road, Stamford.

Clearance of the former engineering works began in May 2022, three years after South Kesteven District Council bought the site.

But despite the council having spent more than £10.5m, and having ongoing costs to keep the electricity supply to the site, work has stalled and the derelict and part-dismantled office at the front of the site is the first ‘view’ people have of Stamford on the Barnack Road approach.

St Martin's Park with, inset, Max Sawyer

Max Sawyer, (Democratic Independent), South Kesteven District Council member for Stamford All Saints ward, holds surgeries outside Stamford Library on Fridays for residents to ask what the district council is doing for their town.

He has shared questions he has been asked about the development, which is known as St Martin’s Park, and the council’s answers.

Why has demolition not been completed, and when will it be?

The 1904 building demolition was not included in the demolition contract between the council and its demolition contractor GF Tomlinson. It will be completed by developers, when they own the site.

The initial layout with housing to the east and workplaces to the west

Why have the rubble piles not been removed?

The stockpiles were being kept for the construction phases, but these will now be removed from next month (September), a process that will take up to nine weeks.

Why has building work not started?

Outline planning consent was granted for the site in October 2021. After the ownership of the site is transferred, the developers will need to submit planning applications with greater detail before work can start.

When will this be?

The developer planning applications are due to be submitted in January and people will have a chance to comment on them before a decision is made.

St Martin’s Park has plenty of rubble

Has the balance between market-rate homes and affordable homes been agreed?

The outline planning application says 30% of the 190 homes outlined in the site plans must be affordable, which is 57 properties.

What will be on the site other than homes?

The outline planning application agreed in 2021 includes offices and workshops, a food shop and café, a retirement village, public open space including strategic landscaping at the eastern end of the site.

Demolition hasn’t been in progress for months

Is there a problem between South Kesteven District Council and Burghley that is delaying matters?

No, the legalities are extremely complex and all parties are seeking their own legal advice

When the freehold has been sold, does that put an immediate end to the council’s £14,000 per month electricity standing charge obligation?

No, the council needs to retain the capacity for the new development, so we can only release the obligation once all of the power diversion works are completed. This is a legally binding point with developers.

Max Sawyer

Do you have any further questions about St Martin’s Park? Ask them in the comments below.