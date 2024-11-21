Quizzers put their grey matter to the test to help support communities and soldiers in Ukraine.

Stamford Supports Ukraine (SSU) held its third annual fundraising quiz night at The Danish Invader, in Stamford, and raised £849 to buy essential winter supplies for frontline Ukraine.

Participants also donated a large amount of basic medication and cold and flu remedies, plus biscuits and sweets to help boost morale among frontline troops.

Maria Harvey, of Lakeview Cattery, and Anne-Marie Hamill who organised the quiz on behalf of Stamford Supports Ukraine

Proceeds will mostly be used to buy cold weather clothing and footwear for the soldiers, while essential items bought include a Starlink Satellite kit, hot water bottles, vitamins and medication.

A donation was also made towards repairing a 4x4, donated by Helpston-based partner charity Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, which was damaged by a landmine, and also towards a powerful Eco-flow for a key drone unit.

A hamper of goodies donated by Maria Harvey on behalf of her Market Deeping business, Lakeview Cattery, raised £350 after being auctioned - twice.

Duncan Wordsworth donated £200 for a hamper which was then re-auctioned

The first successful bidder, Duncan Wordsworth, donated his £200 winning bid and then offered the hamper to be re-auctioned to raise even more funds.

The second winning bid of £150 was made by The Danish Belles quiz team - Abi Yardley, Laura Doyle, Sinead Laverty, Anya Evitts and Donna Crowson.

Organiser Anne-Marie Hamill thanked everyone who supported the quiz, including Lidl, Stamford, for donating the wine first prize, BJ Print, and the Danish Invader.

The Danish Belles quiz team and Duncan Wordsworth with the auctioned hamper donated by Maria Harvey on behalf of Lakeview Cattery

‘It is brutally cold in Ukraine now the winter is setting in, especially as much of the power infrastructure has been targeted and destroyed,” said Anne-Marie.

“I cannot imagine a winter without access to heat, light, nor clean water, and the brave Ukrainians have endured constant attacks for almost three years now.

“It is absolutely essential that we continue to support Ukraine and provide essential aid to help them survive the winter months.”

To donate, visit the SSU JustGiving page at https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anne-marie-hamill