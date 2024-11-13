A quizmaster touched by the death of a 14-month-old boy from a rare disease is to host a fundraising sell-out event in his memory.

Lee Ketteringham has been taken aback by the response to his charity music quiz which will be held on Friday (November 15) at the Danish Invader pub in Stamford.

It will raise money for Societi - The UK Foundation for Kawasaki Disease, a charity which raises awareness of the little-known condition which Stamford parents Katie Youngs and Dan Rodgers lost their toddler son Tommy to earlier this year.

Katie Youngs and Dan Rodgers with Krystal, Frankie, Tommy and Ezme

Tommy’s family have made it their mission to work with the charity and help raise further awareness of the disease which affects only around eight in 100,000 children under the age of five in the UK.

As well as taking part in the quiz, Katie will run a stall, raising awareness of the disease and it’s symptoms to try and prevent more parents going through what they had to.

“I was thinking six or seven tables raising money for charity, but there are now 21 tables,” said Lee.

The symptoms of Kawasaki Disease

“We’ve run out of tables in the pub - the last one was sold last week. It’s overwhelming how it’s snowballed.”

Lee plays pool for the Danish Invader, and found out about the charity and the disease from talking to Katie’s dad, Simon, a regular at the Empingham Road pub.

“As a hobby I’m forever holding quizzes for friends and family and was sat at work one day thinking of good questions and thought I should do a quiz on a bigger scale,” Lee explained.

Tommy Rodgers

“Then the Kawasaki charity came into my head and thought maybe I could put what I like doing to good use and raise some money for a good charity.

“The ball got rolling and it’s been rolling ever since.”

As well as entry proceeds from the 21 teams of between four and six, with each player paying £2, a raffle will also be held on the night.

Signs of Kawasaki Disease

Around 20 prizes will be up for grabs, all donated by local businesses, including Hambleton Bakery, The George, Garie Nigel Hairwork, and the town branch of Tesco’s, underlining the impact that Tommy’s death has had on the community.

Lee added: “I’ve already had loads of people say they will buy tickets on the night so we should raise a good amount of money - it’s been pretty overwhelming.”