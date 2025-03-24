Race for Life returns to Burghley Park near Stamford this year - but there will be some big changes.

Runners and walkers will be lacing up their trainers for the return of the charity event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, July 1.

In the past the Cancer Research UK fundraising event has taken place on a Sunday. However, due to new routes for the 5km and 10km races which utilise the paths and areas close to Burghley House, the only availability is on a weekday evening, a spokesperson for the charity explained.

Friends take a breather mid-race during last year's event. Photo: Paul Marriott

Last year 2,400 people took part in the Stamford race which raised more than £279,000 for the charity.

Alanis Morata, of Cancer Research UK, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

The team from Tesco in Bourne taking part in Race for Life last year. Photo: Paul Marriott

“We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”

The annual Pretty Muddy event, a 5km mud-splattered obstacle course, will also be subject to some changes this year as it moves from the grounds of the stately home to the Rutland Showground in Oakham.

A spokesperson for the charity said the Burghley House route isn’t suitable for the run, which will take place on Saturday, June 21.

Race for Life and Pretty Muddy will also take place at Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln on July 19.

People can sign up for the summer runs by visiting https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/.

Anyone who joins before Sunday, April 6 can also claim 30% off the entry fee using the code 30SPRING.