A community radio station is hosting a showcase of local musical talent.

Rutland and Stamford Sound, which was set up by Rob Persani, will be putting on a show at Stamford’s Corn Exchange on Saturday (May 18).

The line up includes Hayley Sanderson, who is one of the lead singers on Strictly Come Dancing and has worked on projects with McFly, Take That, Cher, Barry Manilow, Sia and Jennifer Hudson.

At the Corn Exchange, Hayley will be accompanied on piano by Gavin Ashley-Cooper, who presents the Sunday evening musical directions show on Rutland and Stamford Sound.

Also performing will be singers Chloe Lorentzen, from Stamford, and Grace Arnold, from Uppingham.

The evening’s entertainment will feature a snapshot of the musical theatre scene with Stamford Showstoppers and Rutland Musical Theatre performing a selection of musical theatre favourites as well as a performance from new vocal group, Broadway Bao.

Rob said: “As a community station we are committed to supporting local artists and we are delighted to be teaming up with the Corn Exchange to host an evening of high-quality local music.

“Listeners will be used to hearing us play Chloe and Grace’s music on the radio, and we are thrilled that they are able to join us on stage at the Corn Exchange, alongside Hayley from Strictly and so many other talented performers.

“With six acts in one night, it is guaranteed to be an evening of high-quality musical entertainment.

“We encourage everyone to come and join us for this special celebration of local music.”

Rob Persani, Mick Meadows and other presenters from Rutland and Stamford Sound will be introducing the acts.

The show begins at 7.30pm and tickets are available for £15 from the Stamford Corn Exchange box office.



