Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels in Wilsthorpe near Bourne holds raffle for The German Shepherd Dog Welfare
Published: 10:00, 14 January 2025
A raffle raised hundreds of pounds to support dogs in need of a home.
Lawrence Knipe, owner of Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels in Wilsthorpe near Bourne, held a raffle for his customers over the Christmas period in aid of The German Shepherd Dog Welfare.
The £735 raised will go towards rehoming dogs at the kennels of the Wisbech-based charity.
The winners of the raffle were Mr and Mrs Burley, whose dogs Ruby and Ronnie will get four days free boarding at Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels.