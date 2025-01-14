Home   Stamford   News   Article

Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels in Wilsthorpe near Bourne holds raffle for The German Shepherd Dog Welfare

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 14 January 2025

A raffle raised hundreds of pounds to support dogs in need of a home.

Lawrence Knipe, owner of Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels in Wilsthorpe near Bourne, held a raffle for his customers over the Christmas period in aid of The German Shepherd Dog Welfare.

The £735 raised will go towards rehoming dogs at the kennels of the Wisbech-based charity.

Mr and Mrs Burley were the winners of the raffle
The winners of the raffle were Mr and Mrs Burley, whose dogs Ruby and Ronnie will get four days free boarding at Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels.


