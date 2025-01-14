A raffle raised hundreds of pounds to support dogs in need of a home.

Lawrence Knipe, owner of Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels in Wilsthorpe near Bourne, held a raffle for his customers over the Christmas period in aid of The German Shepherd Dog Welfare.

The £735 raised will go towards rehoming dogs at the kennels of the Wisbech-based charity.

The winners of the raffle were Mr and Mrs Burley, whose dogs Ruby and Ronnie will get four days free boarding at Coombe Farm Boarding Kennels.



