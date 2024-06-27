Eleven teams have signed up to race down the river in a new event.

Stamford Kiwanis will host their Big Day Out on Sunday (June 30) with a raft race, tug of war contest, live music, fair rides and stalls for people to enjoy.

The event opens at 11am with acoustic sets from singers Chloe Lorentzen and Robby Singh during the first hour.

A raft race is held in Deeping each year.

The raft races are scheduled to run between midday and 2pm with teams taking part in time trails from the Freeman’s Meadow to the Cattle Market bridge on the main meadows. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest time and the best decorated raft.

Rutland and Stamford Sound presenters will provide 30 minutes of music before the rafters are invited to take part in a tug of war contest at 2.30pm. Musicians Paul McClure and Sonic Tone will round off the day with performances between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Throughout the day there will be children’s rides, stalls and a bar serving beer, Pimms and prosecco.

Spokesman for Stamford Kiwanis, Steve Marsh, said: “It’s the first year of a new event for the town and it would be great to see people coming along to support it. It’s going to be a fun day and hopefully something we can build on next year.”