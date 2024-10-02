Schoolchildren will be raising the roof and raising money for a lifesaving service.

Primary schools from the Stamford area will take part in a singing concert on Friday, October 11 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The concert, organised in conjunction with Stamford Diversity Group, will be held at St Martin’s Hall, in High Street St Martins, and will last from 5.45pm to around 6.30pm.

Seven schools will sing as one at this year's concert for the RNLI

The schools taking part this year are - St George’s C of E Primary School The Bluecoat School, Uffington C of E Primary School, Malcolm Sargent Primary School, St Gilbert's C of E Primary School, St Augustine's Catholic Voluntary Academy, and Stamford Junior School.

Fergus Black is to conduct the choir, while Darren Rawnsley will compere the evening which will be opened by the Mayor of Stamford, Coun Kelham Cooke.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/stamforddiversitygrouprnli if you would like to donate.