A rare piece of English pottery will be put up for auction.

A Pilkington’s Lancastrian vase is being offered for sale at Batemans Auction Rooms in Stamford on May 3.

For managing director and senior valuer Greg Bateman it is a piece he has been keen to get his hands on for years.

Greg Bateman with the vase

He said: "I have long admired Pilkington's Lancastrian pottery, the glazes are utterly spellbinding.

“Even those without any knowledge of glaze techniques can fully appreciate the beauty of such a vase, and hopefully further admire it with some understanding of just how difficult it is to produce such a glaze.

“I have long wanted to discover one and get to sell it - now we get the chance.”

Rare English lustre vase

The vase, made by Gordon Forsyth more than 115 years ago, was consigned from a deceased estate overlooking Rutland Water.

It had stood for decades in an Art Nouveau display cabinet surrounded by other ceramics, including an interesting collection of Zsolnay Pecs.

Greg said: “It is a great pity to have disturbed such a lovely and tranquil existence, but sadly this is part of what we do.

“Hopefully this vase will go on to another grateful owner who will cherish it, giving it a new chapter in its own life - 115 years young."

The vase, which is decorated with rampant lions among tall trees against a blue lustre ground, has a pre-sale estimated value of between £1,000 and £1,500.