A youth group has been given the go ahead to build a new meeting place fit for future generations.

The 2nd Stamford Scout Group first launched a campaign to rebuild its ageing facilities four years ago but soaring prices forced them back to the drawing board.

Their new plans were granted planning permission in August and a £1 million fundraising campaign is underway.

An aerial view of the proposed building.

The group hopes to start building work in September 2026 and complete the project the following summer.

The current headquarters in Empingham Road has become outdated, inaccessible and too small to accommodate the growing number of scouting members.

The project will see it replaced with a multi-functional building on the existing 2.25-acre site with two large halls, an open plan lobby, a well-equipped kitchen, accessible toilets and shower. Storage areas will be part of the building while covered areas, camping and campfire areas and on-site parking for cars and bikes will be built outside.

There will be outdoor space for camping.

The new building will also be available for community use.

Chairperson of the new headquarters committee, Jan Simmonds, said: “We must raise over £1 million to build the much-needed HQ so we are actively seeking community support through fundraising initiatives.

“Please contact us if you can help with ideas or running fundraising events, or if you’re a local business which can donate time, money or prizes for raffles and auctions”.

The group’s own fundraising activities will continue on Saturday, November 2 with a stall at the Stamford Kiwanis bonfire at Stamford Welland Academy followed by carol singing at the Burghley Christmas Market on Friday, November 29.

The new headquarters will have two meeting halls.

On Saturday, November 30 the group are hosting a virtual bike ride at Morrisons in Stamford. Children, parents and leaders will use static bikes to cycle 186 miles - the distance from Brownsea Island in Dorset, where Robert Baden Powell held the first scout camp, to Stamford.

People can donate to the project online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/2ndstamfordscouts.

You can also email newHQ@stamfordbournescouts.org.uk to find out more about the plans and how to get involved.