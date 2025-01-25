An extended four-bedroom detached town home is on the market with Newton Fallowell.

This family home at 15 Highgrove Gardens has been extended and renovated to a high standard and is in a prime position in Stamford, close to Malcolm Sargent School and amenities.

The property benefits from an open plan kitchen diner/living room and has a separate study, four well-balanced bedrooms, two bathrooms and downstairs cloakroom.

The open plan kitchen/diner and living room has a breakfast bar

It also boasts an enclosed rear garden, a single garage and off-road parking.

The entrance hall - with tiled flooring - leads to the cloakroom, kitchen diner and a versatile study which could be used as a home office or snug family room.

The stunning open plan kitchen diner/living room features an array of modern units, with integrated appliances and breakfast bar.

The enclosed west-facing garden features a sandstone patio

The spacious extended living room has double bi-folding doors leading into the rear garden which has a sandstone patio and raised lawn area. It can also be reached via a gate to the side of the house.

Completing the downstairs is a separate utility room, located off the kitchen.

Up on the first floor, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms and a three-piece family bathroom.

The home has four bedrooms, one with an en-suite

Bedroom one benefits from an inbuilt double wardrobes and its own three-piece en-suite.

Outside to the front there is a driveway leading to the single garage

15 Highgrove Gardens is on the market with Newton Fallowell for offers in excess of £560,000.

Highgrove Gardens property is on the market at OIEO £560,000

For more details or to arrange a viewing, call the Stamford office on 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk

