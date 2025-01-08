The sudden decision to close a library has left users ‘shocked’ and ‘angry’.

Rutland County Council plans to scrap a promise to renovate Ryhall Library and instead close the building.

The closure plans came out of the blue, as the authority announced in July that the library would be revamped and become a community hub.

Dozens of people met at Ryhall Library on Tuesday afternoon to come up with an action plan

Chairperson of Ryhall Parish Council Deborah Rolfe said: “It came as a great shock and something we don’t support.

“We want this library and community space.”

Officers say a building survey has found that the costs of improvements to the 1970s library would come in at about £250,000 and with just £70,000 set aside, it should be closed.

The cabinet will make a decision in just five days time about the library’s future and has not consulted with residents or the parish council about the proposal.

Kevin Corby and Deborah Rolfe holding the petition outside of Ryhall Library

Ryhall parish councillor Andrew Nebel, who has lived in the village for almost 40 years, said he fears Rutland County Council has ‘bumped up’ the repair costs to make it seem unviable.

“Lets not make perfect the enemy of good,” he said.

“They want gold-plated repairs that look so expensive and unaffordable. There are perfectly affordable serviceable repairs which could be done.”

A consultation about an alternative library provision will open later this month, but residents will have little say on keeping the building open as it will not include a discussion on whether the current building is kept open.

Ryhall Library is also used as a warm hub

Within a day of the proposed closure being announced, residents began their fight and met at Ryhall Library this afternoon (January 8) to air their views.

The ward county councillor for Ryhall, Kevin Corby (Ind) explained to the dozens of residents who attend that he only found out about the proposed closure after the council released a public statement, which left him ‘gobsmacked’.

He had attended a number of meetings with officers to discuss the improvement plans and relayed that the only concerns raised were fears the electrics could be condemned at an inspection, which was scheduled for this month.

“Why I’m angry is that at no point did anyone say we are going to close it,” he said.

Inside Ryhall Library

Coun Corby added: “We know local authorities are struggling but it’s like we are school children being told what to do, we need to be treated like adults.

“I am sure we can do something moving forward but I don’t feel confident it will be happening in the next two weeks.”

Coun David Wilby, the other ward councillor for the area, was also not consulted and believes not communicating with residents has got people ‘fired up’.

Inside Ryhall Library

A report that will be considered by the Liberal Democrat-run cabinet says the options are to reconfigure the inside space without major repairs; do the major repairs or close the building. The closure is the option recommended by officers.

The proposal is also to declare the site as surplus to requirements, indicating it could be disposed of by the financially under pressure authority.

Sandra Chapman, who has lived in Ryhall for 25 years, said: “I was really shocked as it’s a hub of our village.

“So many people come here for different reasons, not just because of the books but for the warm spaces.

“We see it being used as such a good central space.

“It’s complimentary rather than a duplicate of any other social space.”

The council’s report states the library has an average of 102 visitors a month, but it was questioned by campaigners how these figures were collated.

The building is currently open three days a week and also operates as a warm hub.

Sharon Mosley ‘couldn’t believe it’ when she read the news about the proposed closure, while her husband Keith described the decision as ‘shameful’.

Ryhall Parish Council wll be holding an extraordinary meeting on Monday night at 6pm in the Ryhall Methodist Church where a formal response will be drawn up ahead of the cabinet meeting the following day.

Petitions fighting against the closure, which have already amassed hundreds of signatures, will also be delivered to the council and a protest will be held outside of the council chamber ahead of the meeting.

Campaigners will be going door-to-door asking residents to put their name to the petition, and copies are available in Ryhall Village Store, The Blue Bell at Belmesthorpe and The Millstone Inn.



