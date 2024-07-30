Residents are kicking up a stink about a foul odour plaguing their village which they say has been exacerbated by recent housing developments.

The issue affecting Swinstead Road residents in Corby Glen was raised in the House of Commons by Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

She called for a debate to address failures to resolve developmental problems as more houses are built nationally, including the need for councils to enforce compliance with planning proposals and hold developers accountable.

Swinstead Road residents, including the local garage, have been reporting the smell for a year. Image: Google Streetview

She said residents had endured the stench, linked to the sewer system and exacerbated by recent developments, for more than a year.

Following the debate, she said: “I am horrified that residents in Corby Glen have been left in this intolerable condition.

“Having met with the parish council and Corby Glen residents I will do all I can to put an end to the stink they have endured for too long.

“Developers must be held to account and I am deeply disappointed by the lack of engagement with residents by the council at South Kesteven.

“The council needs to step up to hold developers and water companies to account, and resolve the sewage issues residents have wrongly suffered with for well over a year.”

She also demanded that South Kesteven District Council take immediate action to ensure that developers and water companies meet their obligations and has called for a meeting between the parish council, Allison Homes, Anglian Water, and Nottingham Community Housing Association.

Corby Glen Parish Council expressed frustration with the lack of adequate responses from SKDC and the failure of some developers to attend meetings or provide satisfactory resolutions.

Councillor John Ellam, who lives nearby, said: “There is a very strong but intermittent smell emanating from the sewers in the Swinstead Road area of Corby Glen.

“The sewer has recently been connected to three new housing developments all of which pump their sewage up to the end of an existing sewer.”

He said a public meeting saw only one developer attend, while others, including SKDC, did not.

Coun Ellam said attempts to figure out who was responsible for sewage arrangements had been difficult and had “not been helped by the lack of response from SKDC”.

“Anglian Water and the developers are trying to sort out the issue but to date have made no improvement and currently less than half the three developments have been occupied,” he added.

Residents and business owners reported the smell affects daily life and operations.

Mike Smith, of Swinstead Road Garage, said: “The smell outside our premises is horrendous at least three times a day. Customers are now starting to complain about this issue.

“In the long term, this will affect our client base. The proprietor of this business has lived here for 52 years and this has only occurred since the new housing estates started to be occupied.”

Meanwhile, Marcia Waters, who moved to West Glen Way in October, had several issues with sewage and smell.

However, she added: “Since the public meeting in June regarding this issue, NCHA have addressed the issue on our estate by making improvements to the pump that serves ten of the houses.

“This work was completed last Friday and to date, I haven't experienced any smell.”

Shirley Thomas, from Swinstead Road, said: “Whatever has been done has not solved the issue of the smell from the drains.

“The dreadful smell drifts our way several times a day

“This issue never occurred before the new estate was built

“This could be a health hazard for the village and something needs to be done about it ASAP.”

Anglian Water said the odour was attributed to issues with the pumping stations on the housing estates, which are currently managed by the developers.

The company is working with developers to investigate the service records and address any deficiencies.

Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA), which completed a housing scheme in Corby Glen in 2023, has responded by making minor modifications to the pump which was done in the week of July 15.

Despite these efforts, the exact cause remains unidentified.

Lisa Raine, development project manager at NCHA added: “The pump tank on our development meets all building regulations and our drainage system has all the relevant statutory and building control approvals in place.

“We will continue to be in close contact with Corby Glen Parish Council and Anglian Water to identify any support we can give to help resolve the issue.”

Lisa, along with the company’s chief executive, is also due to meet with Alicia in the next few weeks to discuss the matter further.

Allison Homes said it had undertaken thorough inspections and cleanings of their wastewater network, which meets all planning requirements.

“We’d like to reassure local people that we have twice completed a comprehensive clean and a thorough investigation of the wastewater network, including the pumping station at our development in Corby Glen,” said the company.

“We are completely satisfied that the system meets all planning requirements and is working as it should. We continue to work with the main network operator, Anglian Water, as they investigate the cause of the odour.”

However, issues persist, particularly in areas connected to multiple new developments.

As Ms Kearns continues to push for a government debate and increased accountability, the local community remains hopeful that these actions will lead to a permanent resolution to the ongoing odour issue.

In response to Ms Kearns’ statement in the House of Commons, leader of the Commons Lucy Powell (Lab) acknowledged it was an “important matter”.

“She will know that this Government is unashamedly pro-house building, but that is not a free pass for developers,” she said.

“We want to see local plans that are developed locally, that are holistic and strategic, and that consider all issues—not just housing, but the infrastructure that sits alongside it.

“It is local plans designed by local people that we want to see sped up, and hopefully that will resolve some of the issues with the stench that she has in her constituency.”

South Kesteven District Council has been asked for a comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

However, in a YouTube video over the weekend Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for property and public engagement, said Ms Kearns’ claims about SKDC refusing to meet with residents and the parish council were “blatantly untrue”.

“South Kesteven District Council has been engaged in the issue from the very start,” he said.

He pointed to minutes of parish council meetings showing liaisons between all parties and highlighted a meeting on May 28.

He added: “Irrespective of the level of the council's engagement, sewage is the responsibility of Anglian Water, not the district council. It is Anglian Water, to whom her anger should be directed.”