'Major improvements' in food hygiene are needed at a town restaurant, according to an inspector.

Raj of India in All Saints’ Street, Stamford received a 1-star food hygiene rating following an inspection last month.

Staff at the Indian restaurant, which also operates a takeaway service, were told that major improvement is needed in the management of food safety.

Raj of India, Stamford

This relates to systems or checks which ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety.

The inspector also felt that hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities needed improvement.

Hygiene ratings range from zero to five, with five meaning standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A 1-star food hygiene rating

Zero is at the bottom of the scale and means urgent improvement is necessary.

Raj of India was contacted for a comment but has not responded.



