Stamford Arts Centre to launch Peterborough painter poet’s latest collection at Pint of Poetry night
A retired art teacher is to launch his second book of prose and art at a town arts gathering.
Graham Ward’s second collection of poetry and paintings, entitled Last Orders will be launched at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 31.
Graham taught art in Peterborough for 25 years, including stints as head of art at the former Deacon’s School and John Mansfield School.
But he has been writing poetry for more than 50 years, with Graham’s work described as ‘notable for his whimsy’ and ‘strong magical realist feel’.
The launch is at the monthly Pint of Poetry night, which will also include the usual open mic section for local poets to share their work.
It takes place in the art gallery bar from 7.30pm. Copies of Graham's book will be for sale at £15.