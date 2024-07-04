A retired art teacher is to launch his second book of prose and art at a town arts gathering.

Graham Ward’s second collection of poetry and paintings, entitled Last Orders will be launched at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 31.

Graham taught art in Peterborough for 25 years, including stints as head of art at the former Deacon’s School and John Mansfield School.

The Red Tree (2015) - part of Graham's second collection of poetry and art

But he has been writing poetry for more than 50 years, with Graham’s work described as ‘notable for his whimsy’ and ‘strong magical realist feel’.

The launch is at the monthly Pint of Poetry night, which will also include the usual open mic section for local poets to share their work.

Graham's 2015 painting Cat in a Monsoon

Graham painted Ferry Meadows Trees in 2022

It takes place in the art gallery bar from 7.30pm. Copies of Graham's book will be for sale at £15.