A royal visit usually results in a good turn out and plenty of column inches in the news.

And 180 years ago this month, Queen Victoria was making the pages of the Stamford Mercury, thanks to a visit to ‘the ancient town’ and a four-day stay at Burghley House, then home to Brownlow, the 2nd Marquess of Exeter.

During the visit, which included a procession through the town and up to the Bottle Lodges entrance to Burghley Park, Queen Victoria and husband Albert attended the christening of Lord and Lady Exeter’s daughter, also called Victoria.

Jim Grant, a current mayor’s guide who conducts historical walking tours of Stamford, said he has been including details of Queen Victoria’s visits to Stamford in his tours, which start at Stamford Town Hall.

He said: “She came to Stamford in 1937, the first year of her reign, and visited Barn Hill, as well as visiting Burghley House in 1844.

“She arrived with a huge ministerial entourage, which included the future prime minister Robert Peel who established the police, and many in the entourage would have mistresses they installed at places such as The George.”

The 1844 visit to the area by Queen Victoria was documented in the Mercury, and although there was no photography at the time, the reporter of the day was allowed to describe the visit in some detail. Their report was as follows:

Arrival at Stamford

The same loyal demonstrations greeted the royal pair along the whole of their route through Duddington, Collyweston, Easton, &c.

As they approached Stamford the crowd became very great, and it was with some difficulty the Lancers were able to open a lane through the people.

The Mayor and Corporation were in readiness at the entrance of the town on the Wothorpe road, but it was appointed that the addresses to the Queen and to Prince Albert should be presented on another day, at Burghley. The cheering was immense when the royal carriage stopped under an arch formed of laurels: It was a chariot, and contained only her Majesty and the Prince.

The Mayor (Chas. Haycock, Esq.) advanced to the door of the carriage, and addressed the Queen in the following words: "May it please your Majesty: the Mayor, Magistrates, Council, and Inhabitants at large of your ancient town of Stamford, hail your arrival amongst them with the warmest feelings of loyalty and affection."

The Queen leant forward from the window of the carriage in a courteous way, and with a countenance and manner expressive of the most benevolent feelings, replied, "Mr. Mayor, I receive the greeting of my loyal subjects in Stamford with heartfelt satisfaction and the highest pleasure."

It being now half past four o'clock and nearly dark, the cavalcade proceeded without further delay to the entrance to Burghley Park, passing under a triumphal arch erected at the end of St. Martin's. The lodges were splendidly illuminated; and at that point her Majesty quitted the immense throng, making her way through the gates to Burghley House, where the Marquis and Marchioness of Exeter, attended by their young family and a large number of distinguished guests, received the Royal Pair at the grand entrance of the golden gates.

As by the time of the royal arrival near Stamford it was getting dusk, a most magnificent triumphal arch which had been erected in the hamlet of Wothorpe, adjacent to the Grove, was illuminated, and visibly attracted the admiration of the Queen and her consort: it was one of the most beautifully designed and executed things of the sort ever beheld, and from its durable materials (there being a base of stonework, and strong carpentry in the superstructure) it will probably continue for some time.

The band of the Coldstream Regiment of Foot Guards left London on Monday morning at seven o'clock to attend at Burghley-house during her Majesty's visit.

During the period of the Queen's stay at Burghley, a number of the nobility and others have been invited to meet her Majesty. Among those who have arrived are the Duke and Duchess of Bedford, Lord and Lady C. Wellesley, the Hon. H. Pierrepont, Sir Geo. Clerk, the Earl of Jersey, Earl Spencer, the Hon. Capt. Spencer, Sir R. Peel, Sir James Graham, &c. A house has been fitted up on Barn-hill by the Noble Merquis for the reception of several of his guests.

Among others located there are Sir Geo. Clerk and the Marquis of Granby (Members for the Borough), Lord Lovaine, and the Hon. Mr. Pierrepont.

The dinner circle at Burghley on Tuesday, in addition to the royal party, included the Duke and Duchess of Bedford, the Duke of Rutland, Lord and Lady Charles Wellesley, Lord Thomas and Lady Sophia Cecil, Lord and Lady Willoughby d'Eresby, Earl Spencer, Lord Stanley, Mr. Maunsell (Colonel of the Northamptonshire Yeomanry Cavalry), Stafford O'Brien, Esq., the Earl of Aberdeen, Sir R. Peel, the Earl Delawarr, the Earl of Jersey, Lord Burghley, Lord Lovaine, the Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Mr. and Lady C. Turnor, Mr. George and Lady Louisa Finch, the Hon. P. S. Pierrepont, Captain and Mrs. Spencer, &c. Covers were laid for forty persons.

The county address was presented to her Majesty before dinner, by the Sheriff.

At a quarter to eleven on Tuesday night the Queen retired to rest in the apartment prepared for her reception, and which contains the magnificent state-bed. Her Majesty was conducted to the apartment by her noble host, preceded by the state pages in their full dress liveries. As the Queen retired, the band stationed in the marble hall played the national anthem. And thus closed the first day of Queen Victoria's visit to Burghley.

Next morning the Queen rose at an early hour, and breakfasted with the Prince in her private apartment. Before taking breakfast, however, her Majesty, accompanied by Prince Albert, proceeded to the private chapel of the mansion (where the other guests had already assembled) to perform her morning devotions. It is asserted that Queen Elizabeth, when a visitor at Burghley, regularly attended divine service in this chapel, and that it was her custom to place herself on the left side, nearest the altar, which has ever since been distinguished by the appellation of Queen Elizabeth's seat.

