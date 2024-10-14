A wish to give something back has inspired a cycling mum of two to take on an epic challenge for a children’s health charity.

Nicola Goude was enjoying a bike ride this summer when she decided to put her pedal power to good use and signed up to join a 275-mile fundraiser next year.

She will ride from London to Paris for Action Medical Research, a UK-wide charity funding research to help sick and disabled babies and children.

Nicola will face tough uphill sections on the 275-mile route

“I cycle when I can, between work and kids, and one day I was out on the bike and thought ‘why don’t I raise money by doing this?’,” she said.

“I spoke to quite a few charities but with this one, all of the money raised goes completely to the children’s charity. The event itself I have to pay for out of my own pocket.

She added: “I want to do something each year. It’s a good thing to do, to give back - I like to help others.”

Nicola completed the 100-mile Ride London event in 2023

You can donate by visiting Nicola’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolagoude

Nicola, from Glinton, has an active day job as a sports therapist, and has been a regular gym goer for many years, but only turned to cycling around two years ago.

A 100-mile route for Ride London was completed last year, but next summer she is expecting a whole different test.

“I’ve never done miles like this,” Nicola said.

“I think I’ll be nervous when the time comes, but you’ve just go to do it.

The challenge begins on July 23 with an 85-mile ride from London to Dover before the riders hop on a ferry to Calais.

They face three more long days in the saddle - with a rest day in between - before reaching journey’s end in Paris on July 27.

“A bit of pain over a few days when there are people out there fighting for their lives - it’s worth it,” Nicola added.

“At the end of this I will have raised money for people who don’t even know if they’ve got a tomorrow. So I will get through it.”